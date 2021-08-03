Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Transactions of govt securities rose 131pc to Tk 1.37t in FY’21

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Transactions of Bangladesh government's fixed-income tradable securities in the secondary market increased by 131 per cent to Tk 1377.70 billion (1.37770 billion) in the past fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
In FY 2019-20 the transaction was recorded at Tk 594.77 billion. Earlier in FY19, the value of secondary transaction of these bills and bonds was Tk 183.10 billion.
Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments of the government while treasury bonds are long-term in nature.
BB, the central bank, on behalf of the government, issues the treasury bills to manage day to day liquidity. It also issues the treasury bond for mobilising long-term debt for the government to finance the budget deficit.
Selected banks are now authorised primary dealers to purchase the bills directly through the auction conducted by Bangladesh Bank.
Other banks and financial institutions are allowed to purchase and sell the bills and bonds among themselves in the secondary market as a secure investment. Individuals can also invest in these fixed-income securities.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Ctg branches hold webinar on Shariaah compliance
MBL opens Santahar, Dupchanchia sub-branches
HSBC H1 profits more than double
IATA urges India to lift travel curbs, price caps
Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May
Stocks jump up, DSEX hits record on positive sentiment
Lead acid batteries endanger environment: Experts


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft