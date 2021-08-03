Transactions of govt securities rose 131pc to Tk 1.37t in FY’21

Transactions of Bangladesh government's fixed-income tradable securities in the secondary market increased by 131 per cent to Tk 1377.70 billion (1.37770 billion) in the past fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

In FY 2019-20 the transaction was recorded at Tk 594.77 billion. Earlier in FY19, the value of secondary transaction of these bills and bonds was Tk 183.10 billion.

Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments of the government while treasury bonds are long-term in nature.

BB, the central bank, on behalf of the government, issues the treasury bills to manage day to day liquidity. It also issues the treasury bond for mobilising long-term debt for the government to finance the budget deficit.

Selected banks are now authorised primary dealers to purchase the bills directly through the auction conducted by Bangladesh Bank.

Other banks and financial institutions are allowed to purchase and sell the bills and bonds among themselves in the secondary market as a secure investment. Individuals can also invest in these fixed-income securities.

















