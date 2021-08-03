Evaly prays for 6 months to submit its exist plan

Responding to show-cause notice served by the Commerce Ministry, the country's e-commerce platform Evaly has sought six months time from the ministry to explain its plan to clear current liabilities of customers and merchants.

The Commerce Ministry officials on Monday said that in response to the show-cause notice, the controversial e-commerce platform said it needs six more months to reply to its exit plan as it would need the time to audit their financial statements by a third party auditor, setting the valuation of the company and for sending the explanations it was asked to submit earlier.

The reply was submitted on Sunday (August 1) to the Ministry, the officials said.

In the reply, the Evaly also informed the Ministry about signing a Tk 1,000 crore investment deal with the Jamuna Group without mentioning the name of the company.

The Evaly has signed the deal with Jamuna Group, which agreed to invest total Tk 1,000 crore with the controversial e-commerce platform. Of the amount, it will get Tk 200 crore initially and the rests would be invested gradually.

In the letter, Evaly also said it will send progress report to the Ministry on its pending deliveries twice a month.

Earlier on July 19, the e-commerce platform was given times until August 1 to send a written explanation to the Commerce Secretary on why legal action should not be taken against it to secure the interest of customers and merchants, and put a stop to the negative impact on the e-commerce industry. It was also asked to explain how it will clear its current liabilities.

Regarding the letter, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said on the day that they would have to resort to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

If Evaly doesn't pay the liabilities of its customers or merchants, they can file a case with the relevant court or with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

In the notice, the Commerce Ministry stated that as of March 14 this year, Evaly owes customers Tk 213.98 crore and merchants Tk 189.85 crore, against which it has shown asset value of Tk 91.69 crore and current working capital of Tk 65.17 crore.

The amounts were published in a Bangladesh Bank investigation report filed on June 16 after receiving various complaints about the e-commerce platform. The Commerce Secretary said it was looking into whether the company or its entrepreneurs have any other assets apart from this.

The Ministry also mentioned in its notice that it had found evidence that Evaly had taken money in advance from clients and was not providing their products on time and at the same time was not paying the merchants it had taken products from.