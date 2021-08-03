Dhaka returns to pre-lockdown swarming city

The capital city was abuzz with people and vehicles on the 11th day of the countrywide 'stringent lockdown' after the reopening of garment and other export-oriented factories.

The country has been under a fresh lockdown since July 23, barring people from leaving their homes except for valid reasons. However, in Dhaka, everything seemed quite normal. As many as 345 people were arrested on Monday for breach of the stay-at-home order and prosecuted under the DMP Ordinance, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Iftekhairul Islam.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) public relations officer Md Mizanir Rahman told media that the launch services were suspended around noon on Monday. The reopening of banks after a three-day closure, including the two-day weekly holidays, also contributed to a steep rise in movement of people and private vehicles.

An increase in the number of private cars and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen on the roads in several areas of the capital, including Uttara, Mohakhali, Mirpur, Kalabagan, Bijoy Sarani, Badda, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar and Bangla Motor. Dhaka almost returned to its usual chaotic self in these places with long tailbacks at times.

Besides, public transport was also seen on Dhaka streets although their operations were supposed to be suspended till July 5.

Rahela Begum, a resident of Moghbazar area, said on an average around 15 vehicles pass through the main road in front of my house just like the days before the lockdown. People are moving freely without masks. Is this lockdown effective enough to bring down infections and deaths?"

Jubayer Ahmed, a city resident, said, "Mills and factories have been reopened amid the worsening Covid situation. So, people's movement has increased. It might worsen the situation."

Akhter Hossain, a traffic inspector at Uttara Zone, said, "We saw the maximum pressure of vehicles on Monday after Eid. The situation in the morning was almost like pre-lockdown days." Traffic inspector Asaduzzaman, said, "The number of vehicles on the streets has increased a lot as most of the industries have reopened."





