Tuesday, 3 August, 2021
Dr Ishita, accomplice remanded   

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Controversial  doctor Ishrat Rafiq Ishita, arrested for deceiving people, faking certificates, making money through illegal  means, and  her accomplice Shahidul Islam were placed on a six-day remand in two cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order on Monday after Sub Inspector Masud Rana of Shah Ali police produced the duo before the court with a six-day remand in each case.
 A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the doctor and her accomplice from Mirpur in Dhaka on Saturday night  for reportedly deceiving people, faking certificates, making money through illegal and unprofessional means and for using fake military ranks and identities.
The 'scientist' has allegedly forged her identity as the representative of various international and local organizations to dupe others. RAB said that Ishrat Rafiq has been arrested for allegedly cheating under the guise of fake representatives of various international and domestic organizations.


Dr Ishita, accomplice remanded   
