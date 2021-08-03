Piyasha, Mou remanded in two separate cases

Former TV presenter Faria Mahbub Piyasha and model Mariam Akhter Mou were placed on a three-day remand each on Monday in two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Gulshan and Mohammadpur police stations respectively.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam and Mohammad Asheq Imam passed the orders in two separate courts on Monday after police produced them before the courts seeking a 10-day remand each for interrogation in the cases.

Earlier, the Detective Branch (DB) of police on Sunday night arrested the two models on charges of blackmailing people with objectionable photos.

Piyasha and Mou were held in two different raids conducted in the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively.

Police said the two models used to invite rich people and their children to different parties at night. They used to take objectionable photos of them which were later used for blackmailing. Police seized foreign liquor, Yaba pills, and shisha (flavoured tobacco) from the houses of the models.

Two separate cases have been filed with Gulshan and Mohammadpur police stations against the duo for the seized drugs and liquor.

Piyasha , former wife of Apan Jewellers owner's son Shafat Ahmed, first came to the discussion after the sensational the Raintree Dhaka hotel rape incident.

Her name resurfaced recently after the suicide of college student Mosharat Jahan Munia - girlfriend of Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir - in a Gulshan residence.

