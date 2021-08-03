Dhaka against any plan to integrate Rohingyas: FM

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) has requested the World Bank to do some adjustments on the proposal of "Refugee Policy Review Framework (RPRF) fund" thus Bangladesh could use it to fight against Covid-19.

Clearing Bangladesh's position, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday once again reiterated the government's position against any long-term programme by the World Bank for the integration of Rohingyas into Bangladesh.

"We've dropped all ideas (from WB proposal) that don't match with our own philosophy that's repatriation," Dr Momen told reporters, adding that there will be a MoU if the WB agrees with the Bangladesh proposal and make some adjustment there.

The World Bank announced a financial commitment to Covid-19 responses in low-and middle-income countries including Bangladesh. WB has pledged $160 billion over 15 months. The Bank announced it will fast-track an initial $2.7 billion in new financing for middle-income countries, and $3.3 billion in new and reprioritized financing for low-income countries.

Momen said there might be some adjustments with the World Bank proposal with Bangladesh giving its priority to repatriation of the Rohingyas.

Last week, Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the fund designed for Covid-19 responses in low-and middle-income countries including Bangladesh under IDA19, as it feels that it might create a serious obstacle against Rohingya repatriation to their homeland Myanmar in future.

"Repatriation is the only solution, not integration," the Foreign Minister said, adding that the government has taken a very strong stance against the idea floated by the World Bank that apparently suggests integration of Rohingyas into Bangladesh giving them all the rights like Bangladesh citizens. "We took a very strong stance. We didn't like it and we opposed it strongly. We conveyed it," said Dr Momen. "Rohingyas are not refugees here. They're persecuted and displaced people ...they're taking shelter here on a temporary basis," Dr Momen said.

The Foreign Minister said integration of Rohingyas in Bangladesh is not the solution but they will have a better future only when they are repatriated.

"They should go back. That's the only way-out."

Dr Momen said there might be some kind of pressure from the WB in terms of getting other loans but Bangladesh will stick to its position giving Rohingya repatriation a priority.

He indicated that the UNHCR may also refer to it as a condition to go to Bhasan Char for resuming their operational activities.

The Foreign Minister said the WB is saying effective steps should be taken to identify, prevent and mitigate social tensions and risk of violence between the displaced people and host community, building good relations with them and to employ them in local works.

He said they (WB) are saying Rohingyas should have the right to work and free mobility; and birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates should be issued for the Rohingyas like Bangladesh citizens. "Naturally, we don't accept those ideas. They (WB) are willing to give money for these if we integrate them."

As per the WB ideas shared with the ERD, the Rohingyas should have access to the local labour market, including business opportunities the same way Bangladesh nationals have with the same payment facilities.

On education for Rohingyas, there is a proposal to provide education in Bangla language so that they can be absorbed in the local market. However, Bangladesh wants education for Rohingyas in Myanmar language.

"Their (WB) programme is fully related to reintegration of these people with the host country. Naturally, we don't want it," Dr Momen said.

Bangladesh does not want anything that might lead to a possibility of Rohingyas' presence in Bangladesh for a longer period with an opportunity to live with locals in a more integrated way having freedom of mobility.







