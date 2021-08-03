Govt likely to launch 'Food Friendly Programme' in Sept

The government is likely to launch its food friendly programme (FFP) with fair price for more than 2.75 crore people of 50 lakh families from September this year.

Each of the families will get 30-kg rice for only Tk 10 per kg for the next three months till November this year.

Considering rice price hike and the miserable condition of the country's poor and ultra poor people, the Food Ministry is going to launch the FFP from next month during this coronavirus pandemic period.

According to the ministry officials, the fair price rice sale under FFP is a regular social safety net programmes the present government introduced under the FFP.

Ccountry's 50 lakh families get 30-kg rice each for five months a year in two phases considering the months as lean period.

The period from March to April is considered the first phase and September to November the second phases.

While talking to media after attending three separate programmes in his electoral area in Naogaon, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday said Bangladesh has now adequate stock of food grain due to the government's successful internal procurement drive of Boro and import from different countries to enhance its stock.

As a result, there would not be any problem this year to start the Food Friendly Programme (FFP) for rice sale among the people in due time.

The fair price rice sale programme will start from September this year and continue till November. It would also help to create space in the government godowns by releasing earlier stocks of food grain, he added.

The minister said the government is sincerely working to enhance its food grain stocks to face probable food crisis in future. It has a capacity of stocking only 22 lakh metric tonnes of food grain.

Initiative of increasing the capacity has also been taken by building new godowns and silos.







