Sinopharm to go for Covid vaccine co-production with Incepta: FM

Chinese Sinopharm will go for co-production of Covid-19 with Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company Incepta, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday.

"Incepta cannot produce the vaccine here, they will only do bottling and leveling of Chinese jabs locally. It will reduce the cost of the vaccine a lot," Momen said.

According to the arrangement, a tri-party agreement would be signed among Bangladesh government, Incepta Pharmaceuticals and Chinese Sinopharm.

"China has sent the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-production of its Sinopharm Covid vaccine with the local pharmaceutical here," the Foreign Minister told the reporters at State Guest House Padma.

The Foreign Ministry has sent the draft to the Health Ministry for their opinion.

"We have already sent the draft MoU to the health ministry they should dispose of it quickly," Momen said. The Foreign Minister said preparation of the final MoU should not be delayed as it would take two months to start coproduction here after signing the final agreement. Earlier Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming called on the Foreign Minister at his office. During the meeting, Dr Momen said, the Chinese envoy assured him that his government would ensure steady vaccine supply to Bangladesh.

"They have requested us to let them know our demand beforehand as there is huge demand for Chinese vaccines globally," he said. So far, Dhaka received 70 lakh doses of Chinese Sinopharm, he added.







