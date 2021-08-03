Video
Dengue cases spike to 287 in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded the highest single day dengue cases as 287 more patients were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Of them, 279 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 8 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 978. Of them, 940 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 38 are outside the capital.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 3,182 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Sunday, August 1. Among them, 2,200 patients have returned home after recovery.
Meanwhile, authorities of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been working persistently to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes which trigger the ailment.


