Online Neo-JMB trainee made the explosive: Cop

N'ganj Police Box Bomb RecoveryThe bomb recovered by the counterterrorism police from a traffic box in Narayanganj was made by neo-JMB militants who learnt online how to make explosives. The militants who planted the bomb at the police traffic box on May 16 had received instructions from Forkan, a JMB bomb specialist who conducts training sessions online, Md Asaduzzaman, Chief of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit, said at a news conference on Monday, after law enforcers arrested two militants in Jatrabari on Sunday.

Two suspected members of the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from the capital's Jatrabari area on Sunday night in a drive by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The arrested were identified as Shafiqur Rahman Hridoy alias Baitullah Mehsud alias Captain Khattab, a bomb-maker of the militant group, and Khalid Hasan Bhuiya alias Afnan.

The CTTC also recovered some explosive materials, a remote control and one motorbike along the other materials, he said. Police said the arrested had a link with the incident of bomb explosion at the Signboard police box in Siddhirganj.

The Neo-JMB members planted a bomb at the traffic police box in Signboard area of Siddhirganj in a bid to assassinate the members of the police on duty there on May 16 as per the order of their Ameer Mahadi Hasan Jon alias Abbad Al Bangali, he said. "Due to a technical fault, they failed to explode the bomb and left the place leaving the remote control on the road.





