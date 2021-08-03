Project Rong initiated to liberate creativity, assist underprivileged children

Amid the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Community Club of DPS STS School Dhaka has initiated 'Project Rong' to liberate creativity and assist the underprivileged children through pencil and paper to make a difference in these tiring times of pandemic.

Under the project, unused paints, colours, crayons, and other stationery items were collected from people by the volunteers. The school distributed three big cartons of these stationeries to 'Families for Children (FFC), a non-profit organization that fulfils the needs of homeless children and specially-abled young adults.

More than one hundred children of FFC will be able to use of the stationeries for their educational purposes. Moreover, accumulating unexploited stationery items for reuse also effectively reduces wastage.

The under-privileged students and their families expressed gratitude with heart-warming smiles and handmade cards after getting the stationeries handed over to the orphanage.

Principal of the school Dr. Shivananda CS said that during the unprecedented time, it's our responsibility to support the community at our fullest potential.

Hence, the DPS STS Community Club decided to initiate Project Rong to liberate children's creativity through pencil and paper.