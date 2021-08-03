Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Navy divers recover body from Buriganga

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

A diver team of Bangladesh Navy recovered a body from the river of Buriganga adjacent to Lalkhuti pantoon of Sadarghat area early on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Mintu Hossain, 27, hailed from Bangsal in the capita and he had been missing since Sunday night, according to an ISPR release.
Locals said three people were walking on the Pantoon adjacent to Lalkhuti ghat and at one stage, they fell into the river around 11pm on Sunday. Two of them were rescued alive by the local people but one was remained unaccounted for.
Later, a seven-member diver team of Bangladesh Navy unit located at Pagla in Narayanganj conducted rescue operation at the spot around 1am on Monday and found the body at about 3:00am.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Project Rong initiated to liberate creativity, assist underprivileged children
Navy divers recover body from Buriganga
Ctg schoolboy drown in pond
Duck farming delights many villagers in Rajshahi
A bright purple casket, represented the way statehouses across the country
Turkey wildfires force more residents to flee homes
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet
The fungus and bacteria tackling plastic waste


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft