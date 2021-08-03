Ctg schoolboy drown in pond

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2: A schoolboy drowned in a pond at Rocky Colony area under the city's Chandgaon Thana on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Chandra Roy, 14, son of Subash Chandra Roy and a student of class eight of Bornomala Highschool in Chandgaon area.

Nurul Alam Ashek, sub inspector of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said Bijoy drowned in the pond near his house while he was bathing there at about 11 am.

Locals and family members recovered the boy and sent him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital instantly where the attending doctors declared him dead. -BSS









