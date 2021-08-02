Video
Home Front Page

Second dose AstraZeneca vaccination starts today

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The second dose of immunization program of oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will start in Dhaka on Monday (today) and across the country from August 7, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Shamsul Haque, Secretary of the (DGHS)'s Vaccine Deployment Committee informed this while participating in a virtual daily health bulletin organized by the DGHS on Sunday.
He said, "On February 7 this year, we started administrating the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. But 1,521,947 people were excluded from the second dose. Hopefully, from Monday, we shall be able to administrate the second dose of AstraZeneca to all those who were left out in all districts and cities of Dhaka.  From August 7, we shall be able to give the second dose to all centers across the country. Those who took the first dose of the vaccine can get the second dose of the vaccine from the same center."
"Now we would like to assure that we have received 1,026,320 doses of
    the AstraZeneca vaccine which we got through Covax from Japan government while another 600,000 doses will arrive on August 3. The first roll-out of 245,000 doses vaccines have been distributed in the capital and all districts under Dhaka," he added.
Md. Shamsul Haque further said, "Those who did not or could not take the second dose will not need a new SMS. They will have to show the previous SMS. From August 7 to 12, the national immunization program will be carried out at the union level, municipality and city corporation areas.
However, he said that people would be given vaccines from the area they have registered under. If the vaccine is taken from other  area, he or she may be in trouble in taking vaccine certificate later.



« PreviousNext »

