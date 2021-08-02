Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Transport movement exceeds time limit amid passenger onrush

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

As long route transports moved on highways for transporting workers returning to workplaces exceeding the government set time limit till Sunday noon, city bus service that was forbidden to ply within the capital also kept on running in utter defiance of government order.
Vehicles were seen plying on Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail Highways after 12pm yesterday.
According to our correspondents, a number of public transports were seen picking up and dropping off passengers at several points on the highways. However, the short time permission of  government on transport movement caused a massive tailback of around 25 kilometers on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway adjacent to the Bangabandhu Bridge.
Seeking anonymity, a highway police officer said
    if they get instructions from the high-ups, they will take action against transport operators.
Sudden government decision to reopen export-oriented factories from the first hour of August 1 amid lockdown left thousands of workers in the lurch.
In the absence of public transport, workers suffered immensely on their way back to their workplaces, mainly in the capital, Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj, throughout Saturday.
On Saturday night, a circular from the Press Information Department (PID) said public transport would be allowed to operate till noon on Sunday to facilitate the workers' return to work.
As public transport was allowed till noon, workers of export-oriented factories were rushing to their workplaces in Dhaka and adjacent areas, causing massive traffic congestion on Bangabandhu bridge.  
"After bus services resumed last night for a short time, several thousands of vehicles from the northern districts approached Bangabandhu bridge creating a 25km tailback from Hatikumrul to Bangabandhu Bridge," said, Md Shajahan Ali, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.
Under huge rush, vehicles are moving very slowly on the bridge, the OC said, adding that the highway and district police are trying to keep the situation under control.
Rush of the workers on the highway will continue for one to two days more, he added.
Meanwhile, many passengers were seen boarding trucks and mini trucks paying extra fare ignoring health safety rules.
After the government allowed all export-oriented industries and factories to reopen from August 1, workers had crowded at Kazirhaat ferry ghat since early Saturday. Due to the heavy rush, most of the ferries were unable to carry vehicles. But the situation changed on Sunday.
Sabbir Rahman, an official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at Kazirhaat ghat, said, "As public transports were operating, there was no congestion at the ferry ghat. Most of the ferries are carrying trucks on Kazirhaat-Aricha route since morning."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Second dose AstraZeneca vaccination starts today
Transport movement exceeds time limit amid passenger onrush
21,056 candidates pass BCS 41 preliminary test
BIWTA extends launch service to facilitate return of RMG workers
Taliban’s feat in Afghanistan gives fillip to Ansar al-Islam militants
Lady doctor arrested for fraud in city
Quader blasts business leaders for breaking promise
237 dengue cases detected in 24 hrs


Latest News
2 Joypurhat farmers killed by lightning; 4 injured
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft