21,056 candidates pass BCS 41 preliminary test

A total of 21,056 candidates have qualified in the preliminary examination of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS 41) examinations.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday

published the results of the BCS 41 issuing a notice signed by its Examination Controller (Cadre) Nur Ahmed.

According to the BPSC notification, written tests for those who have qualified in the preliminary examination may be held in November this year. The preliminary test of the BCS was held on March 19 this year in eight divisional cities.

According to the BPSC, more than 4.50 lakh aspirants out of a total of 4.75 lakh applicants appeared in the preliminary tests of the BCS.

The BPSC published the circular for 41st BCS on November 27 in 2019 for recruiting some 2,135 officials in different posts and cadres after the final test and viva voce.

According to the circular, highest 915 officials would be appointed for education cadre through the BCS. Of them, 905 lecturers will be appointed for different subjects of general education and 10 lecturers in the technical education department.

After the education cadre, more recruitment will be done in the administration cadre where 323 people will be recruited.





