BIWTA extends launch service to facilitate return of RMG workers

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Sunday decided to continue launch services till 6:00am today as the pressure of returning workers of export-oriented factories including garments was continuing.

While talking to journalists BIWTA's Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq said, "The deadline of launch service operation has been extended as many workers are yet to reach their workplaces and the services will continue as long as the pressure of returning workers exists."

Earlier, the government allowed the operation of all public transports till Sunday 12:00pm to facilitate the journey of Dhaka-bound factory workers.

Meanwhile, BIWTA issued a notification stating that all modes of water transport will operate from Saturday 7:45pm to Sunday 12:00pm while maintaining the health

guidelines.

The decision came as thousands of workers of ready-made garments and other export-oriented factories started their journey towards Dhaka following the government announcement of reopening of factories.





