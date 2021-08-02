Taliban’s feat in Afghanistan gives fillip to Ansar al-Islam militants

The banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam operated their organization using different names and platforms. Mahmud Hassan Gunbi, the spiritual guru of Ansar al-Islam, has been arrested on July 16.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Legal and Media Wing of Rapid Action Battalion, told media. Gunbi used to "hypnotize" innocent boys and girls, saying to follow Islam, it is a must to manifesting oneself as a militant and suicidal militant member. He confessed that he knows how to hypnotize people to make them suicidal militants secretly through special training.

Militant al Shakib, 20, who was arrested from Dhaka on May 5 in a raid by the law enforcement agencies, confessed to having played a special role in changing himself as a suicidal bomber of Ansarullah Bangla team influenced by Gunbi in Sirajganj and later incited him to commit suicide, should it be necessary.

Gunbi, kingpin of the

militant outfit 'eDawat e Islam', Huji, Ansarullah Bangla Team, the banned militant outfits, used to invite innocent people to militancy by the name of 'eIslam'.

According to sources, Gunbi used to inspire his followers to take part in jihad most of the time. In recent times, he has raised the issue of Afghanistan in various speeches. He advised his followers to go to Afghanistan at different times. It is known that Ansar al-Islam terrorists have been silent for a long time, but now the situation in Afghanistan has released them. In the meantime, they are communicating with each other using various Internet-based apps. One such close group is called the 'Science Project'.

Three of the 10 young people in the chat group have travelled to Afghanistan. Detectives have confirmed that two of them have reached Afghanistan. The two are Abdur Razzak of Cumilla and Shibbir Ahmed of Sylhet. Razzak studied at a madrasa in Sylhet.

Detectives have received information that many of them reached Afghanistan by sea from Chottagram via Pakistan. The rest are looking for opportunities to undertake the journey. Detectives have confirmed this after arresting four members of Ansar al-Islam on May 8.

Former MPs of Narail Mufti Shahidul Islam, Mufti Faizullah and Maulana Abu Bakkar are still staying outside the country with the encouragement and support of Huji members. Huji members calling themselves Ansar Al Islam have been active for eight years.

Until his arrest, Maulana Jasim Uddin Rahmani, the spiritual leader of the organisation, had been consulting at various times. Later, his devoted follower Maulana Mahmud Hasan Gunbi emerged as a spiritual leader. According to intelligence sources, members of Ansar al-Islam have been secretly working with Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar for several years.

On March 4, after the arrest of the head of the operational branch of Ansar Al Islam. Mainul Islam alias Mahin alias Mithu alias Hasan, the organisation's 'Sheikh' Sohan Shad alias Bara Abdullah and Murad Hossain Kabir, the detectives came to know a lot of important information.

Ansar al Islam was being organised under the leadership of sacked army Major Syed Ziaul Haque, well known as Major Zia. As a close associate of Rahmani, also the accused of the assassination of the blogger Avijit Roy, other publishers like Rajib, Dipon. Since 2010, he has started preaching and promoting militancy in religious discourse in 2014. He has a business of publishing militant books.









