Lady doctor arrested for fraud in city

The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 'scientist and researcher' and 'specialist doctor', Dr Ishrat Rafique Ishita along with her associate from the capital's Mirpur area on charges of fraudulence.

Dr Ishrat's associate was identified as Shadul Islam Didar.

The scientist has allegedly forged her identity as the representative of various international and local organisations to dupe others, according to RAB press release.

The woman identified herself as a young medical scientist and researcher, a prominent negotiator,

diplomat, Brigadier General and specialist physician, RAB said.

The woman identified herself as connected with American Sexual Health Association (ASHA). National Cervical Cancer Coalition (NCCC), Global goodwill org, USA, Young world leader for humanity, Global Peace chain, Global human right project, Counter crime intelligence organization, International Police Commission and International Police Organization.

She managed the Brigadier General rank from the Philippines on payment of US$400, RAB said.



