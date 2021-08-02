Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quader blasts business leaders for breaking promise

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said business people have failed to keep their promise of reopening the export oriented factories only with workers available in Dhaka and its adjoining areas during the ongoing lockdown.
 At a briefing at his residence Quader said "The business leaders had promised to start the factories with the workers who are residing near the workplaces. But in reality many factory owners have sent notices to the workers to quickly return to work."
 The short notice has prompted workers' hurried return to the capital city in thousands ignoring all Covid health protocols for fear of losing jobs, he said. This might aggravate the surging pandemic situation in the country, he feared.
He said the government decided to allow the export-oriented industries to open at the request of the business people.
Accordingly, the mainly the garment factories reopened Monday (Aug. 1), even though the current lockdown would continue until Aug. 5.
Caught off-guard by the decision thousands of workers, who had gone to
    village homes along with their family members on Eid holidays, began returning to Dhaka either by foot or by rickshaw vans, trawlers, goods-laden pickup truck in the absence of public transport.
In a last moment decision the government allowed public transport to operate only until Saturday noon to facilitate the workers' return to work.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Second dose AstraZeneca vaccination starts today
Transport movement exceeds time limit amid passenger onrush
21,056 candidates pass BCS 41 preliminary test
BIWTA extends launch service to facilitate return of RMG workers
Taliban’s feat in Afghanistan gives fillip to Ansar al-Islam militants
Lady doctor arrested for fraud in city
Quader blasts business leaders for breaking promise
237 dengue cases detected in 24 hrs


Latest News
2 Joypurhat farmers killed by lightning; 4 injured
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft