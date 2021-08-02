Video
Monday, 2 August, 2021
Front Page

237 dengue cases detected in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded a sharp rise in dengue infection with detection of 237 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Of them, 218 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 19 to hospitals at other places.
    The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 862. Of them, 828 patients are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 2,895 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, mostly in the capital, from January 1 August 1 this year. Among them, 2,029 patients have returned home after recovery.
Two hundred and seventy-two people were infected in June while 43 were infected in May.


