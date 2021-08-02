Video
Owners want to reopen shops from Aug 6

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Staff Correspondent

The shop owners have demanded permission to reopen their shops, markets and shopping malls from August 6 after the ongoing lockdown.
At a press conference held at Dhaka's New Market, Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association  President Md Helal Uddin on Sunday made the urge
    to the government.
Helal Uddin said the small traders are going through difficult situations for not having any income due to the long time closure of the shops.
He also urged keeping the small business set-ups, shops and markets out of the purview of the lockdown considering the miserable conditions of the traders and shop workers.
The shops have remained closed for a total of 270 days since beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Helal said, adding that they have already placed a four-point demand to the government including that for reopening business establishments and stimulus package for them so that they can be able to operate their business again.
According to the organisation, number of wholesalers and retailers in the country is about 56 lakh and more than two crore employees work in this sector.


