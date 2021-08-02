Video
C-19 claims 231 more lives, infects 14,844 in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 231 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death toll stands at 20,916. Some 14,844 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,264,328.   
Besides, 15,054 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the recovery rate at 86.47 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,093,266, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
The country logged positivity rate of 29.97 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.23 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 691 labs across the country tested 49,529 samples.
On Sunday, of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 77 deaths followed by 53 in Chattogram, 44 in Khulna, 18 in Rangpur, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, nine in Sylhet, and six in Barishal divisions.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.23 million lives and infected over 198.7 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 179.4 million people have recovered from the disease, which
    has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


