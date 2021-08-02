BGB hauls Tk 58cr worth of smuggled goods in July

The Border Guard Bangladesh seized smuggled goods, drugs and weapons worth Tk 57.70 crore along the border in July, said a press release.

Among the seized goods were 19.850 kilograms of silver, a private car, 111 motorcycles, eight trucks and covered vans, five pick-ups, 24 CNG-run auto-rickshaws, etc.

The seized items include 2 pistols, 3 Rifle 5 rounds of bullets, 7,392 bottles of Indian phensidyl, 1,157 kg of marijuana, 22.406 bottles of alcohol, 708,712 pieces of Yaba, and 5kg 928 grams of heroin. The value of the seized items is Tk 57.70 crore, the BGB official said.

Among the seized drugs were Phensedyl, Yaba tablets, foreign liquor, beer cans, hemp, heroin, stimulant injections, etc.

The border force also arrested 355 suspected smugglers on charge of smuggling and 153 Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian nationals for illegal border crossing.