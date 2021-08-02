Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Int'l confe on Computational, Mathematical Biology held

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Society for Mathematical Society (BSMB) has organized a two-day International Conference on Computational and Mathematical Biology (ICCMB-2021) with the theme "Mathematical Biology in the Ambience of Dynamical Systems" on July 30 and July 31.
The Inaugural session of the conference started at 9:00AM on July 30 through Zoom with more than one hundred participants from different countries of the world, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, Myanmar, Australia, Canada, UK and USA.
Prof Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while the session was chaired by Prof Md Haider Ali Biswas, President of BSMB. The session was started with the welcome address by Prof Chandra Nath Podder, convener of ICCMB-2021, while Muhammad Humayun Kabir, the Secretary of BSMB, gave the vote of thanks.
Prof Mesbahuddin emphasized on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to highlight mathematics as the language of science. He also pointed out that the interdisciplinary research is extremely important to flourish the applicability of mathematical tools and techniques in biology and medicine. To make this goal successful, mathematicians, biologists, and medical experts should work together, he mentioned.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int'l confe on Computational, Mathematical Biology held
Govt suffers from ‘dependency syndrome’: Zafrullah
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Four UPDF members arrested in Rangamati
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Initiative launched to end child marriage in Bangladesh


Latest News
2 Joypurhat farmers killed by lightning; 4 injured
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft