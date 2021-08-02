Int'l confe on Computational, Mathematical Biology held

Bangladesh Society for Mathematical Society (BSMB) has organized a two-day International Conference on Computational and Mathematical Biology (ICCMB-2021) with the theme "Mathematical Biology in the Ambience of Dynamical Systems" on July 30 and July 31.

The Inaugural session of the conference started at 9:00AM on July 30 through Zoom with more than one hundred participants from different countries of the world, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, Myanmar, Australia, Canada, UK and USA.

Prof Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while the session was chaired by Prof Md Haider Ali Biswas, President of BSMB. The session was started with the welcome address by Prof Chandra Nath Podder, convener of ICCMB-2021, while Muhammad Humayun Kabir, the Secretary of BSMB, gave the vote of thanks.

Prof Mesbahuddin emphasized on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to highlight mathematics as the language of science. He also pointed out that the interdisciplinary research is extremely important to flourish the applicability of mathematical tools and techniques in biology and medicine. To make this goal successful, mathematicians, biologists, and medical experts should work together, he mentioned.