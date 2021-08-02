

BR's long list of flaws in project planning



Allegedly, a section of railway officers intentionally decided to establish a single duel gauge line out of ill motive instead of two separate double gauge lines. But the construction of two separate double gauge lines could have been possible with the same allocated budget since the project was commenced.



But this could have been averted had a minimum sense of responsibility and professionalism been reflected in the concerned authority's handling of the project. However, Japan withdrew itself from financing the project any further.



Ironically, demand for laying another line next to the new line under construction is being made now on the lame excuse that operation of Padma Bridge will mount passenger rush on this route!



We cannot but wonder at the strategy some unscrupulous officials have resorted to befool the government.



Corruption of such nature will not only create mistrust about railway authority's sincerity and transparency, it will also make people sceptical about the allocation of mega projects generated from peoples' taxes.



The project that was to be ended by 2017 at Tk 379 crore is still left with 25 percent of its works incomplete. This delay is undoubtedly motivated by corruption spree that has taken root in this sector due to impunity and lack of accountability.



Despite huge investment in the Bangladesh Railway, neither the speed of train nor that of the quality of service has improved. Rather mismanagement, indifference and negligence have plagued the rail authorities.



If there is no proper plan behind any step, especially when it comes to a sector as important as the country's railway, investment in the name of mega project only goes to dogs.



Once for cost effective image and lesser accident rate, rail journey became popular among people. Unfortunately, BR has failed to take advantage of the possibility that was created surrounding increasing road congestion and safety issues.



It has failed to make the rail journey live up to passenger's expectations with modern facilities. Moreover, project cost and system loss have increased day by day.



In order to restore its past glory, BR has to go through extensive reform activities with proper planning.



In order to transform the sector into a profitable and a professional one it is a must to enforce law and bring back discipline in the BR. A recently published news report revealed the disappointing state of BR (Bangladesh Railways), country's state-run transport system. A fault has been identified in the Dhaka Narayanganj duel gauge line construction project six years after it started in 2015 with Japanese financing. After 75 percent completion of the project with Tk 250 crore already spent, now an extra Tk 400 plus crore has to be counted additionally since a long list of errors in planning and decision making has been identified.Allegedly, a section of railway officers intentionally decided to establish a single duel gauge line out of ill motive instead of two separate double gauge lines. But the construction of two separate double gauge lines could have been possible with the same allocated budget since the project was commenced.But this could have been averted had a minimum sense of responsibility and professionalism been reflected in the concerned authority's handling of the project. However, Japan withdrew itself from financing the project any further.Ironically, demand for laying another line next to the new line under construction is being made now on the lame excuse that operation of Padma Bridge will mount passenger rush on this route!We cannot but wonder at the strategy some unscrupulous officials have resorted to befool the government.Corruption of such nature will not only create mistrust about railway authority's sincerity and transparency, it will also make people sceptical about the allocation of mega projects generated from peoples' taxes.The project that was to be ended by 2017 at Tk 379 crore is still left with 25 percent of its works incomplete. This delay is undoubtedly motivated by corruption spree that has taken root in this sector due to impunity and lack of accountability.Despite huge investment in the Bangladesh Railway, neither the speed of train nor that of the quality of service has improved. Rather mismanagement, indifference and negligence have plagued the rail authorities.If there is no proper plan behind any step, especially when it comes to a sector as important as the country's railway, investment in the name of mega project only goes to dogs.Once for cost effective image and lesser accident rate, rail journey became popular among people. Unfortunately, BR has failed to take advantage of the possibility that was created surrounding increasing road congestion and safety issues.It has failed to make the rail journey live up to passenger's expectations with modern facilities. Moreover, project cost and system loss have increased day by day.In order to restore its past glory, BR has to go through extensive reform activities with proper planning.In order to transform the sector into a profitable and a professional one it is a must to enforce law and bring back discipline in the BR.