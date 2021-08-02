Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mask should not be ignored

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Dear Sir
The first outbreak of Coronavirus was accompanied by panic and anxiety. But the second phase of the infection is different. According to the World Health Organization, it is too late to leave covid 19. Because, each epidemic can have two, even up to three waves. The mask is a very important and necessary daily companion at this time.

From the beginning, experts have been calling the mask one of the safeguards against Covid-19. Perception and the use of masks are the only way to deal with this untreated virus. In the meantime, the use of masks has been made obligatory by the government, but we are not being aware of the use of healthy masks. Many wear masks for fear of police and administration baton charges or government regulations. It can also be seen that most of the time the mask is being taken out in the pocket for fear of the police. On the other hand, it is seen that some people are wearing masks, but whenever they go to talk over with someone, they put the mask on their chin and talk.

Starting from shops to bazaars nowhere hygiene rules are being followed properly. Let us be more aware of the risk of the circumstance, be interested in using mask.
Rezaul korim
Jagannath university



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mask should not be ignored
Pegasus and threat of cyber-weapons in smartphone age
Weaponised famine and selective purging in Tigray, Ethiopia
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Dealing with spread of dengue
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations


Latest News
2 Joypurhat farmers killed by lightning; 4 injured
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft