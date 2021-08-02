Mask should not be ignored

Dear Sir

The first outbreak of Coronavirus was accompanied by panic and anxiety. But the second phase of the infection is different. According to the World Health Organization, it is too late to leave covid 19. Because, each epidemic can have two, even up to three waves. The mask is a very important and necessary daily companion at this time.



From the beginning, experts have been calling the mask one of the safeguards against Covid-19. Perception and the use of masks are the only way to deal with this untreated virus. In the meantime, the use of masks has been made obligatory by the government, but we are not being aware of the use of healthy masks. Many wear masks for fear of police and administration baton charges or government regulations. It can also be seen that most of the time the mask is being taken out in the pocket for fear of the police. On the other hand, it is seen that some people are wearing masks, but whenever they go to talk over with someone, they put the mask on their chin and talk.



Starting from shops to bazaars nowhere hygiene rules are being followed properly. Let us be more aware of the risk of the circumstance, be interested in using mask.

Rezaul korim

Jagannath university