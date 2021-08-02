One electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 1: A man was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Shamsul Huda, 37, son of Mohammad Abul Mansur, a resident of Dhamail Purba Para Village under Saltia Union in the upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shamsul Huda came in contact with live electricity in Dhamail area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to MMCH.

Saltia Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the incident.









