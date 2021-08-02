NESCO launches Customer Service Portal



The virtual conference organised by Nesco in Rajshahi City on Saturday. photo: observer

Mohsin Chowdhury, additional secretary, Department of Power, and chairman of Nesco Board of Directors, inaugurated the portal through a virtual conference on Saturday.

The chairman said, during the coronavirus epidemic, customers will be able to receive all electricity services at home through this portal. In the reality of Digital Bangladesh, Nesco is gradually bringing all its services to the digital platform. All measures have been taken by Nesco to emphasise massive publicity.

Managing Director Zakiul Islam said everyone should work with the goal of providing the best services to the customers. A customer can easily get their electricity-related services through browsing the portal (customer.nesco.gov.bd).

Nesco's Executive Directors, Board Members, Engineer, Supervising Engineer, Operating Engineer and other employees were virtually connected at the opening function.









