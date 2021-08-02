14 killed in road mishaps in eight districts

A total of 14 people including two women and two minor children have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Tangail, Pabna, Manikganj, Naogaon, Gaibandha, Magura, Barishal and Natore, in four days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Two people including a woman were killed and another was injured in three separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Golam Hossain, 40, hailed from Sundarganj Upazila in Gaibandha District, and Nazma Begum, 28, wife of Saiful Islam of Madhupur Upazila in Tangail. They both are ready-made garments factory workers.

It was learned that an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle in Cadet Collage area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 4pm, leaving Golam dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, Nazma was killed after a bus rammed into a bike in Dewhata area at around 6:15pm.

In Postkamuri Charpara area, a passenger bus of 'Rajdhani Paribahan' hit an auto-van at around 7pm, leaving its driver critically injured.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Kumudini Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gorain Highway Police Station (PS) Md Azizul Haque confirmed the incidents, adding that the bodies were handed over to respected families after legal procedures.

PABNA: Three people including two minor children were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a three-wheeler (locally known as Nasimon) in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the deceased were identified as Sinthia, 6, daughter of Sabuj Ali, a resident of Boalia Village, and Ayesha, 2. The identity of the auto-rickshaw driver could not be known immediately.

Local sources and police said the accident took place in Dwariapur area at around at 3:30pm, leaving the two dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where another was declared dead.

MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and two pillion passengers were injured after a private car rammed into the vehicle in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 32, while the injured are his maternal cousin Reshma Begum, 28, and her husband Uzzal Hossain, 35.

Sub-inspector (SI) of the district police Abdus Salam said Saidur along with two others were going to Dhaka by motorcycle in the afternoon.

At one stage, a private car hit the bike from behind in Pachuria area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 5pm, leaving Saidur dead on the spot and the couple critically injured.

The injured were taken to Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital and the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Munna, 32, son of Md Yunus Ali, a resident of Hatnagar Village under Dhamoirhat Municipality.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Munna hit hard a roadside pillar in Dhamoirhat Bridge area at around 9:30am, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

GAIBANDHA: Four people were killed when a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in front of a petrol pump at Palashbari Uttar Bus Stand on the Rangpur-Bogura Highway at around 6pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Palashbari Fire Station Official MdImran said a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw with five passengers was heading towards Dhaperhat in Sadullapur from Gobindaganj.

A covered van crushed the auto-rickshaw in the area from behind and fled quickly, leaving three people including the driver of the auto-rickshaw and a woman dead on the spot.

Another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital, the official added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khadiza Begum, 22, wife of Iraq expatriate Swadhin Mallick, a resident of Rahatpur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Rahatpur Switch Gate area on the Nawhata-Rajapur Road at noon, leaving its pillion rider Khadiza dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over the deceased's family members.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Mohammadpur PS OC Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A young man, who was injured in a road accident in the district, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 25, son of late Babul Hawlader, a resident of Rakudia Village in Wazirpur Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in front of Rahamatpur Sub Register Office on Wednesday evening, which left one of the motorcyclists Saddam seriously injured.

He was rushed to SBMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Ali, 52, son of Attab Ali, a resident of Schoolpara Village in Sadar Upazila of Chuadanga. He worked as an assistant of a truck.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Mofazzal Hossain said a Chapainawabganj-bound truck hit Shahjahan in Lathuria area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at night while he along with driver of another truck was standing beside the vehicle, which left him dead on the spot.





