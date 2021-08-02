Four people found dead in four districts

Four people including an elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Barishal, Natore and Bagerhat, in three days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Pona River in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 28, son of Moksed Sardar, a resident of Purba Dhawa Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Nazrul had been missing sinch Thursday noon.

Later, locals spotted his body in the Pona River in Dakshin Shiyalkathi area at around 3pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: The floating body of a man was recovered from the Kirtankhola River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shaheen Khalifa, 26, son of Hasmat Ali Khalifa, a resident of Bukhainagar Village in the upazila. He was the owner of a tea stall in the area.

Local sources said Shaheen fell in the river in Battala area of Barishal City on Friday noon.

He had been missing since then.

Later, his floating body was recovered from the river in Muktijoddha Park area on Saturday morning.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning after five days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Birjinia Costa, 75, wife of late Josef Costa, a resident of Haroya Village under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila. She was a mentally-imbalanced woman.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Birjinia went out of the house on July 25, but did not return.

She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body floating in a ditch in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Rashidul Islam confirmed the incident.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a boy from a ditch in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Limon Molla, 10, son of Imon Molla, a resident of Dona Village in the upazila. He was a second grader at No. 70 AP Kalikabari Government Primary School in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Limon had been missing since 6pm.

Later, the family members found his body tied up with rope at a ditch in the area at around 10pm.

The deceased's father alleged that his rivals might have killed Limon over previous enmity.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Morrelganj PS.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.







