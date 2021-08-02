Low-lying areas flooded in Satkhira



The photo shows Satkhira Zila Parishad inundated due to heavy rain. photo: observer

The low-lying areas of Satkhira's Tala, Kalaroa, Asashuni, Debhata, Kaliganj, Shyamnagar and Satkhira Sadar upazilas were inundated by several hours of heavy rain from Tuesday (July 27) afternoon to Thursday (July 29) after noon. Besides, the lower part of Satkhira municipality has been submerged. Hundreds of families have been marooned. Land crops, fish enclosures and ponds have been washed away.

Newly planted Aman and seedbed in the beels of Dhulihar, Fingri, Brahmarajpur, Labsa, Balli, Jhaudanga, Ghona, Boikari and bhomra Union of Sadar Upazila of Satkhira have been submerged.

Thousands of fish farms and ponds have been washed away. Water has risen in various educational institutions and houses in the lower region.

Ali Nur Khan Babul, joint-member secretary of Satkhira District Citizens' Committee, said the municipality has been suffering from water-logging for years due to lack of proper drainage system. He also said that Rasulpur, Mehedibagh, Madhumallardangi, Bakchara, Sardarpara, Palashpol, Kamalnagar, Baddipara Colony, Ghuddir Dangi, Puratan Satkhira areas in the city have been submerged in the monsoon rain. Raw houses in the flooded area are on the verge of collapse.

Ayub Hossain of Khordo area in Kalaroa said, the beels and villages on both sides of the Betrabati River were submerged. Mujibur Rahman, a teacher from Patkelghata in Tala Upazila, said several villages and beels on the banks of the Kopotaksha River were flooded. Thatched houses are on the verge of collapse. Many have left their homes and taken refuge in high places. Newly planted Aman and seed soils have been damaged in the beels of these areas.

Zulfiqar Haider, a resident of Dargahpur area of Asashuni Upazila, said the area was flooded due to heavy rain. Roads and houses have been submerged. The pond and fish enclosure have been washed away.

The lower areas of Pratapnagar, Anulia, Khajra, Bardal, Sriula, Asashuni Sadar and other unions of the upazila are flooded.

Locals said the low-lying areas in various unions including Gabura, Padmapukur, Kashimari, Burigoalini, Kaikhali and Ramjannagar in Shyamnagar Upazila have been inundated.

Locals have reported that fish ponds in different unions including Mautala, Mathureshpur and Bharashimla of Kaliganj upazila have been submerged.

Officer-in-Charge of Satkhira Meteorological Office Zulfiqar Ali Ripon said, 120mm of rain fell in Satkhira from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon due to low pressure.

Satkhira District Agriculture Extension Department Information Officer Ziaur Rahman said, the lower areas of the district have been flooded due to heavy rains The newly planted Aman and Aus seeds have been damaged. Upazila agriculture officers have been asked to send a list after assessing the damage.

Disaster and Relief Officer Mohammad Abdul Basheed said, there were no reports of severe damage as the low-lying areas were flooded due to sudden heavy rain. Besides, they did not get any instructions to assess the damage caused by heavy rain.





