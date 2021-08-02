Ex-UP member dies from snakebite at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, Aug 1: A former union parishad (UP) member died from snakebite in Dacope Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Shibupada Sarder, 70, was the former member of No. 1 Chunkuri Ward under Bajua UP. He was the son of Bijay Krishna Sarder, a resident of Chunkuri Danga Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit him at around 10:30am while he was working at home, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to a local snake charmer, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Former UP Member Jibananda Mandol confirmed the incident.







