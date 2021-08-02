Villagers want concrete bridge at Nagarpur of Tangail



A bamboo bridge over the branch river of the Dhaleshwari at Nagarpur. photo: observer

There is no concrete bridge of Pongbaijoura-Deillya Road over the branch river of the Dhaleshwari in the upazila.

About three years back, the bamboo bridge was built by locals on a volunteer basis.

The Pongbaijoura-Deillya Road has connected seven villages in Larh-Gram Ward No.-2 of Mokna Union with Upazila Town.

Thousands of people and students of school and college of Pongbaijoura, Larh-Gram, Deillya, Swalpo Larh-Gram, New Chaohali Para, Pongbortia and Ghuni are used to commute through the road. In the absence of a bridge, they are crossing river by boat taking life risk this rainy season.

Farmers are facing disarray in bringing their produce to market.

One local Jaru Khan said, "Due to lack of a bridge, we have been fighting with life for long 20 years. There has been development everywhere, only we are deprived. We are lagging behind only for a bridge."

Ward Member Riaz Uddin Raja said, "We have to use one risky bamboo bridge built three years back."

Tara Mia of Deillya Village said, it cannot be possible to take emergency patients to hospital; in this case, accidents are occurring.

Mokna Union Chairman Md Ataur Rahman Khan said, proposal for a bridge has been sent several times. Though Upazila Engineer Office measured a bridge of 150 feet, there has been no progress in this regard.





