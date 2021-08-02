Tree plantation held in Pabna

PABNA, Aug 1: A tree planting programme was held in Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga Ashram in the district on Sunday.

It was arranged following the National Tree Planting Programme under the theme 'Bird Sanctuary and Climate Conservation'.

Moklesur Rahman, deputy director of the Local Government Department-Pabna initiated the programme. A total of 115 different types of trees were planted for raising a bird sanctuary in the Ashram.

He spoke as chief guest at the function. Dr. Shri Rabindranath Sarkar, president of the Ashram, and Journalist Naresh Madhu spoke as special guests.







