Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:59 PM
Corona-infected woman jumps from hospital corridor in Chandpur

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Aug 1: A woman, who was infected with the coronavirus, allegedly tried to commit suicide jumping from the first floor of Chandpur General Hospital in the district town on Saturday afternoon after failing to tolerate breathing problems.
The incident happened at the corridor of Corona Unit of the hospital.
The right leg of the woman was fractured at several points and she received serious injuries on her backbone.
The injured woman is Beauty Begum, wife of Khokon, a resident of Algi Village in Haimchar Upazila of the district.
Eyewitnesses said Beauty Begum was injured jumping from the first floor of the hospital corridor suddenly on Saturday afternoon. Later, she was rushed to the Emergency Department for treatment.
Hospital sources said injured Beauty Begum had been undergoing treatment at the Isolation Ward on the first floor being Covid positive.
The mother-in-law of the injured woman said she admitted her daughter-in-law to the Isolation Ward after Beauty Begum tested positive for the virus 11 days back.
She said she had been staying at the ward along with her daughter-in-law over the last 11 days. There are no conjugal problems between her son and daughter-in-law.
Contacted, Chandpur General Hospital's Medical Officer Raihan Md Omar Faruque Rupak said he couldn't understand anything else about the incident initially. "I have learnt that a woman jumped from the first floor. She is corona positive. As far as I know that her physical condition is better though she was infected with coronavirus. There may be various effects of Covid-19. Perhaps, she did it from mental problems.
I have given her primary treatment. Orthopedic doctors may examine her on Sunday."


