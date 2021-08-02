Covid-19: 74 more die, 1,203 more infected

A total of 74 more people died of and 1,203 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 14 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur and Kishoreganj districts, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 40 more people died of and 880 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,428 while the virus cases to to 93,812 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest number was recorded in Khulna with 629 deaths, followed by 569 in Kushtia, 351in Jashore, 207 in Jhenidah, 163 in Chuadanga, 137 in Meherpur, 126 in Bagerhat, 94 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 67 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, 16 were from Kushtia, seven from Jashore, five from Khulna and Jhenidah each, three from Bagerhat, and and two from Chuadanga and Narail districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows increase compared to the previous day's figure of 571, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said six people who died at the hospital in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 12 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, three from Naogaon and Pabna each, and one from Chapainawabganj and Kushtia districts each.

Some 418 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 13 more people died of coronavirus at different hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Sunday.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Tauhida Khatun, 70, and Beauty Begum, 45, of Sadar Upazila; Rahima Begum, 60, of Sariakandi Upazila; and Jahurul Islam, 79, of Sonatala Upazila.

Meanwhile, some 137 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 577 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 137 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.74 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 88 are in Sadar, 10 in Kahalu, 12 in Sherpur, six in Dhunat and Shajahanpur each, five in Nandigram, four in Adamdighi, two in Sariakandi and Shibganj each, and one in Dupchanchia and Gabtali upazilas each.

A total of 99,104 samples have been tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 223 patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 16,861 in the district.

Currently, 259 patients are now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 191 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 112 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 18 at different upazila health complexes in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 45 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,372 here.

Among the total infected, 2,702 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 72 died of it in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday night.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 152 here.

Meanwhile, some 141 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 9,014 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday night.

Of the newly infected people, 56 are in Sadar, 31 in Bhairab, 14 in Hossainpur and Bajitpur each, seven in Pakundia and Nikli each, six in Katiadi, two in Kuliarchar and Austagram each, and one in Tarail and Itna upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 3,967 in Sadar, 314 in Hossainpur, 330 in Karimganj, 263 in Tarail, 509 in Pakundia, 707 in Katiadi, 348 in Kuliarchar, 1,596 in Bhairab, 121 in Nikli, 588 in Bajitpur, 92 in Itna, 101 in Mithamoin and 78 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,539 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.







