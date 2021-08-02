Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Six people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Barishal, Joypurhat, Khulna and Patuakhali, in four days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mentally-challenged man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Mohammad Atiqul, 35, son of Mansur Ali, was a resident of Pashchim Golabari Village under Langair Union in Pagla Police Station (PS) of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Atiqul hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at around 1am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Pagla PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the city on Saturday morning.

Deceased Eva, 20, was the wife of Rafiq, a resident of KDC Slum area under Ward No. 10 in the city.

Police sources said the couple got married six months back.

They often locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage.

However, Eva hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Shamim, 14, was a resident of Boronarayanpur Mohalla under Panchbibi Municipality.

Police and local sources said Shamim committed suicide by hanging himself in the morning while his relatives were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Panchbibi PS Inspector Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Robin, 55, was a worker at a fish farm of Nurul Professor in Kakmari Village under Shovona Union of the upazila. He was a resident of Paikgachha Upazila in the district.

Dumuria PS OC Md Waidur Rahman said Robin hanged himself from the ceiling of a room at the farm at around 11:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide over family dispute.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two women have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mousumi Begum, 25, wife of Asadul Haque, a resident of Rangopaldi Village under Rangopaldi Union, and Hanufa Begum, 55, wife of Abdur Rab Sikder of Ramballabh Village under Sankipur Union, in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mousumi's husband Asadul used to beat up her for money. Earlier, a village arbitration was held in this regard but he did not stop beating her.

Following the matter, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the house on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hanufa Begum committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the cowshed on Thursday night.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident.





