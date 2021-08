Father of MP Badsha dies of corona

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Aug 1: Alhajj Muhammad Shahjahan Ali, father of AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, MP (Kushtia-1, Dulatpur), died of corona infection on Saturday at 9:30am. He was 95.He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Sunday afternoon on Philipnagar Football field. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.His death has been condoled by parliament members of Kushtia, leaders of district and upazila Awami League, Daulatpur BNP leaders, and different political organisations.He was retired head teacher of Philipnagar Secondary High School and renowned social activist.