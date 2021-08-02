Video
Garments workers en route to Dhaka suffer

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

The Banglabazar-Shimulia route at Shibchar facing pressure from Dhaka-bound passengers on Sunday. photo: observer

Hearing news of opening garments factories from Sunday, garments workers from different districts including Madaripur, Munshiganj and Barishal started rushing to Dhaka.
Due to lack of transports, passengers were seen walking towards Dhaka. Many passengers were also seen reaching Dhaka by small vehicles with high fares.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: On the 10th day of strict lockdown, ferries of Banglabazar-Shimulia route  were continuing to face pressure from Dhaka-bound passengers on Sunday.
Mobile court fined Tk 20,000 to four ferries on charge of carrying additional passengers in Shimulia Station.  To protest it, ferry service was suspended for about one hour.  Later, it was resumed.
On both stations including Banglabazar Station, huge passengers' pressure was seen. Administrative surveillance was also noticeable.
BIWTA sources said, re-opening news of garment factories and others has created this situation.  
A total of 10 ferries were operating. Maintaining health guidelines was ignored in launches.
Ferry service was halted due to strong current in the Padma River.
Public transports arrived in both ferry stations from different southern districts including Barishal, Patuakhali, Khulna, Faridpur and Madaripur.
Manager of Banglabazar Station Md Salauddin said, as launches resumed operation, the passengers' pressure on ferries came down; garments workers' pressure was still continuing. That is why, the number of ferries was increased to 10 from six, he added.
MUNSIGANJ: Ignoring strict restrictions, hundreds of passengers and private cars were seen lifted by nine ferries in the Shimulia route on Saturday. Most of them are garments workers. Ferries were supposed to lift emergency and lookdown exempted vehicles. But it was not maintained.
One female garments worker Jiasmin said, "We have to go as our garments being opened. If we do not reach there, we might be terminated."
Another Habib of a garments factory at Mirpur in Dhaka said, "Garments are being opened without opening transports. Our suffering is going up. Higher fares are being charged."
Gazipur-bound garments worker Monir Sheikh said, "My factory is being opened. I was called from office. I have counted fare of Tk 800 instead of Tk 200."
Deputy Manager Shafikul Islam of the BIWTA-Shimulia Station said, nine ferries - small and big - are active.
Shimulia Station is facing huge pressure of passengers and vehicles, he added.
As garments factories being opened, so passenger pressure has increased, he maintained.
BARISHAL: Dhaka-bound readymade garments (RMG) workers are facing disarray in the division. They are stranded in different areas including bus terminal and launch station. By motor cycle, three-wheelers or others, they are trying to reach Dhaka. Garments factory re-opening news has made them hectic. Some are moving towards Dhaka by foot.
During a visit, it was seen RMG workers were leaving Barishal for Dhaka under their personal arrangements. Paying manifold fares, they were advancing towards Dhaka.
Numerous people in different districts of Barishal Division work in garments factories in Dhaka. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, they left Dhaka for Barishal. Now they have fallen into disarray in returning to Dhaka.


