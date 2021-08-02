

Demonstrators clash with anti-criminality (BAC) and BRAV police brigades at the end of a demonstration part of a national day of protest against French legislation making a Covid-19 health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, in Paris on August 1. The legislation passed by parliament the week before has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19. photo : AFP