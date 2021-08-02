Ocean Viking ship rescues nearly 200 migrants off Libya

MARSEILLE, Aug 1: The Ocean Viking on Saturday rescued 196 migrants off Libya, the humanitarian ship's operator said.

It first picked up 57 people in an inflatable dinghy struggling in international waters off the North African country, SOS Mediterranee said.

In the afternoon, the ship's crew carried out two additional rescues in the same area, plucking 54 people from a dinghy and 64 others from a wooden vessel.

In their latest operation, they saved 21 people from a wooden vessel.

The total rescued included at least two pregnant women and 33 minors, 22 of them unaccompanied.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 1,146 people have died at sea trying to reach Europe during the first half of 2021. -AFP







