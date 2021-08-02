Assam to approach SC to resolve Mizoram border row

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Assam and Mizoram have been engaged in an intense face-off over the past many days. Several deaths and multiple cases later, the Centre is said to be negotiating a settlement of the issue through a dialogue between the two states.

Mizoram initiates legal process to drop Assam Chief Minister's name from FIR filed in connection with the recent boundary violence. No summons will be issued to Himanta Biswa Sarma, police sources have said.

Investigation against Assam police personnel will continue, the sources have said. Assam will approach the Supreme Court to solve its boundary dispute with Mizoram, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

Referring to an FIR filed against him and some of his government's officers in the neighbouring state following a flare-up in violence a few days ago along the border, he said he was willing to cooperate with the summons if that "resolves the issue".

"I will not allow our officers to be investigated," Mr Sarma has said, according to an ANI report. "Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive," Mr Sarma tweeted earlier.

The Chief Minister's statement yesterday came hours after a telephonic conversation he had with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mizoram Chief Minister said he had agreed with Mr Sarma and Mr Shah to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue "amicably through meaningful dialogue".

Mizoram government sources, meanwhile, told NDTV that fresh negotiations have begun between the two state governments to de-escalate the situation. It is even considering dropping the case filed against Mr Sarma. -NDTV







