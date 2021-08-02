Stone pelting now to cost security clearance for passport, govt services in J&K

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: A circular from the SSP of the CID directed all field units to ensure that all such verification be corroborated with local police and also refer to digital evidence.

The government of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir has issued an order stating there will be no security clearance to those found involved in law and order and stone pelting cases and other crimes "prejudicial to the security of the State" for passport verification and government schemes and services.

A circular from the SSP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch, Kashmir, directed all field units to ensure that all such verification be corroborated with local police. Officials have also been asked to refer to digital evidence like CCTV footage and photographs.

It must be ensured that "during verification related to passport, service, and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement with law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and the same must be corroborated with local police station records". -HT







