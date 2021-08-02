Video
Kandahar airport hit by rocket fire as Afghan fighting rages

Afghan forces battle to thwart Taliban assaults on key cities

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 306

An Afghan National Army commando stands guard on top of a vehicle along the road in Enjil district of Herat province on August 1, as skirmishes between Afghan National Army and Taliban continues. photo : AFP

KANDAHAR, Aug 1: Government forces are fighting Taliban assaults on major cities, including in Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar, whose airport was bombed by the Taliban.
A key airport in southern Afghanistan has come under rocket fire as government forces struggle against Taliban assaults on several major cities.
Flights out of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, were halted after three rockets fired by the Taliban struck the airport on Sunday before dawn.
Airport chief Massoud Pashtun said two of those rockets hit the runway and repairs were under way. An official at the civil aviation authority in the capital, Kabul confirmed the attack.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, the officials said.
"Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were using it as a centre to conduct air strikes against us," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Reuters news agency. The facility is vital to providing the logistical and air support needed to keep the Taliban from overrunning the city, while also providing aerial cover for large tracts of southern Afghanistan.
Fighting has surged in the months since early May when US-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal from Afghanistan that is now almost complete. After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Taliban has now started to besiege provincial capitals.
Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis, reporting from Kabul, said three major cities - Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat - were under pressure from the Taliban at the moment.
"The Taliban has picked up a huge amount of rural territory in the last month and now they are putting the cities under a heap of pressure, and then they can take that leverage back to the negotiating table."
In Lashkar Gah, Bellis said, the situation is "incredibly tense" amid heavy fighting, while communications have been shut off.
"We've heard from residents there that the Taliban are actually inside the city and we've seen videos of fires burning in the city - they're fighting street to street in urban areas," she said.
"Last night, we understand Afghan elite special forces dropped in by helicopter to try to push the Taliban out. We understand that the US is supporting the air raids, the Afghan air force is also supporting them."
A resident who spoke to Al Jazeera before the communications shutdown said "everyone is hiding in their homes and that fighting is about 1km (0.6 miles) from the government compound in the centre of the city", Bellis said.
Meanwhile, Afghan government forces struggled against Taliban assaults on several major cities Sunday as the insurgents stepped up a nationwide offensive that saw a key airport in the south come under rocket fire overnight.
Hundreds of commandos were deployed to the western city of Herat while authorities in the southern city of Lashkar Gah called for more troops to rein in the assaults.
Fighting has surged across the country since early May when US-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal from Afghanistan that is now almost complete.
After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Taliban have started assaulting provincial capitals with gruelling onslaughts. Flights out of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the former stronghold for the insurgents, were halted after rockets struck the airport before dawn.    -Al JAZEERA, AFP


