Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Blinken to court Southeast Asia in virtual meetings next week

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

WASHINGTON, Aug 1: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with Southeast Asian officials every day next week, a senior state department official said on Saturday, as Washington seeks to show the region it's a U.S. priority while also addressing the crisis in Myanmar.
The top U.S. diplomatwill attend virtual meetings for five consecutive days, including annual meetings of the 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other nations and separate meetings of the Lower Mekong subregion countries Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.
"I think it's a clear demonstration of our commitment to the region," said the official, who briefed Reuters on condition of anonymity.
In recent years top U.S. officials have not always attended ASEAN meetings and have sometimes sent more junior officials to the region's summits.
The virtual meetings come after the Biden administration in its early days was seen as paying little attention to the region of more than 600 million people, which is often overshadowed by neighboring economic giant China, which the administration sees as its major foreign policy challenge.
But that has been partly addressed by recent visits to the region. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand in May and June, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Vietnam and the Philippines this week, and Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Singapore and Vietnam.
"That steady flow of high-level engagement is going to pay dividends. It's noticed," the official said, adding that countries in the region "notice when we don't show up and that's when you start hearing some complaining maybe about not taking them seriously or taking them for granted."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US urges Tunisia to return to ‘democratic path’
Kim’s sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington
Demonstrators clash with anti-criminality (BAC) and BRAV police brigades
Ocean Viking ship rescues nearly 200 migrants off Libya
Assam to approach SC to resolve Mizoram border row
India, UK to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from Covid-19
Stone pelting now to cost security clearance for passport, govt services in J&K
Kandahar airport hit by rocket fire as Afghan fighting rages


Latest News
2 Joypurhat farmers killed by lightning; 4 injured
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft