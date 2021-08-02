Video
Five-star Dressel joins elite Olympic club

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning to take gold in the final of the men's 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. photo: AFP

TOKYO, AUG 1: Caeleb Dressel powered to his fifth swimming gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday as the United States won their duel in the pool with Australia, while Xander Schauffele claimed golf gold.
The Olympic Stadium will later witness the men's 100 metres showdown, while Germany's Alexander Zverev takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov in the men's tennis final.
Dressel dominated the men's 50m freestyle final, setting a new Olympic record of 21.07sec, and then returned to help his team smash the world mark in the men's 4x100m medley relay.
The other undoubted star of the pool was Emma McKeon, who finished with four golds to become the first woman to win seven swimming medals at a single Games.
McKeon provided a golden finish when she helped Australia to the women's 4x100m medley relay crown, less than 40 minutes after winning the 50m freestyle.
US swimmer Robert Finke touched first in the men's 1500m freestyle to make it a distance double after winning the 800m earlier in the meeting.
The United States ended with 11 golds in the pool, two ahead of fierce rivals Australia, whose nine golds marked their best-ever showing.
Dressel, 24, didn't get close to matching Michael Phelps' eight-gold haul at Beijing 2008 but he joins just four other swimmers with at least five wins at a single Games.
"I'm proud of myself," said the American, who also won two relay golds at the 2016 Rio Games. "I think I reached what my potential was here at these Games.
McKeon, 27, became just the second woman to win seven medals at one Olympics in any sport, after Ukrainian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952, and is now Australia's most successful Olympian, with five gold medals and 11 overall.
"I look at the athletes that have gone before me and have been so impressed and inspired by what they've done but I've never been into the stats and medal counts," she said.
"But to be in that kind of company, it's an honour and I know I've worked hard for it."
US golf star Schauffele held his nerve at the Kasumigaseki Country Club to see off Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini by one shot.    -AFP


