Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296

Artem Dolgopyat

Artem Dolgopyat

TOKYO, AUG 1: Ukraine-born Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise on Sunday for Israel's first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold.
He finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.
China's Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze.
Dolgopyat, who moved from Ukraine to Tel Aviv when he was 12, won only Israel's second ever Olympic title in any sport after Gal Friedman's 2004 windsurfing win in Athens.
The 24-year-old came into the final as favourite by topping the qualifying standings.
After Russian team gold winner Nikita Nagornyy was marked down after over-rotating and stumbling on his trademark triple pike tumble, Zapata looked destined for the title.
But Dolgopyat turned the Spaniard's gold into silver when his routine matched Zapata's score of 14.933, and with their execution mark also the same, it went down to the difficulty level, with Dolgopyat taking the title by just 0.100.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Olympic archer fought sexism from day one
Five-star Dressel joins elite Olympic club
Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold
Transgender weightlifter sparks Olympic debate
Britain's Worthington wins inaugural Olympics BMX freestyle gold
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
McKeon takes place among all-time greats after Olympic pool heroics
Injury-plagued Turner eyes bowling chance against Bangladesh


Latest News
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
19 more contact Covid in Rajshahi’s Bagha
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft