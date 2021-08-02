Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Transgender weightlifter sparks Olympic debate

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo on August 1, 2021, with the New Zealander's historic appearance igniting heated debate on one of sport's most divisive issues. photo: AFP

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo on August 1, 2021, with the New Zealander's historic appearance igniting heated debate on one of sport's most divisive issues. photo: AFP

TOKYO, AUG 1: Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo on Monday, with the New Zealander's historic appearance igniting heated debate on one of sport's most divisive issues.
Hubbard was born male and competed as a man before transitioning to become a woman in her 30s, taking up the sport again after meeting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines for transgender athletes.
The IOC says she is the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Games, hailing it as a landmark moment for the Olympic movement.
"Laurel Hubbard is a woman, is competing under the rules of her federation and we have to pay tribute to her courage and tenacity in competing and qualifying for the Games," IOC medical chief Richard Budgett told reporters in Tokyo.
However, her presence in the women's +87kg category on the elite stage raises complex issues of bioethics, human rights, science, fairness and identity in sport. Supporters say her appearance is a victory for inclusion and trans rights.
Critics argue she has an unfair advantage over female rivals due to physical attributes locked into her body during her decades as a male.
Debate on the issue is intense and sometimes vitriolic, with barbs flying from both sides online, prompting to New Zealand Olympic Committee's to take steps to shield Hubbard from social media trolls.
But the IOC concedes there are legitimate questions about whether Hubbard has -- in the jargon-heavy language the sporting body uses to discuss the issue -- a "disproportionate competitive advantage".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Olympic archer fought sexism from day one
Five-star Dressel joins elite Olympic club
Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold
Transgender weightlifter sparks Olympic debate
Britain's Worthington wins inaugural Olympics BMX freestyle gold
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
McKeon takes place among all-time greats after Olympic pool heroics
Injury-plagued Turner eyes bowling chance against Bangladesh


Latest News
98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
19 more contact Covid in Rajshahi’s Bagha
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft