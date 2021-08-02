

Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends

During this Covid-19 pandemic, six athletes of Bangladesh took part in the Tokyo Olympic with only ace archer Ruman Sana and teenage archer Diya Siddique being the topic of discussion.

Though Ruman Sana was able to cross the first round of the recurve individual event, Diya Siddique was eliminated from the first round, despite raising some hope.

Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique finished 17th and 36th respectively among 64 competitors in their recurve individual qualification round.

In the recurve mixed team pre-quarter final stage, Ruman and Diya lost to strong top ranked Korea by 6-0 sets.

Ruman Sana's Olympics journey finally came to an end when he went down a fighting 4-6 set points defeat to his Canadian rival Duenas Crispin in second elimination round of recurve men's individual event while Diya eliminated in the first round after losing to her Belarus rival by 6-5 sets points.

Shooter Abdullah Hel Baki could not make justice on his name as he was eliminated from qualification round after finishing 41st among the 47 competitors in the 10m air rifle event.

Bangladesh's swimmers Mohammad Ariful Islam and women's swimmer Junayna Ahmed, despite producing their individual career best performance in 50m freestyle, eliminated from heat.

The youth from Kishorganj Ariful, who carried the national flag in the march-past of Olympics, finished third position among the eight competitors while Junayna finished fifth position among the eight competitors.

Sprinter Jahir Rayhan failed to fulfill his expectation as he finished eighth out of eight competitors with a timing of 48.29 seconds in the Men's 400m run.

After assessing the performance at the end of the Tokyo Olympics, Bangladesh's achievement is as usual zero. Ruman Sana Archery's recurve singles made a fuss in the second round, but he was far from the medal. Diya Siddique was eliminated from the first round after a fierce battle.

Finally, Bangladesh had to contend with personal achievements of some athletes in the Tokyo Olympics. -BSS





